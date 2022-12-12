Bank of Italy signs cybersecurity deal with state agency

December 12, 2022 — 06:19 am EST

Written by Alvise Armellini for Reuters ->

ROME, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italy's central bank said on Monday that it had signed an agreement with the National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN), as part of efforts to step up its defences against cyber threats.

The deal will allow the exchange information on "attack techniques, tactics and procedures or prevention and prevention technologies," the Bank of Italy said in a statement.

The bank added that it was the first time that the ACN, created last year, struck a cooperation and exchange of information agreement with another state body.

