Bank of Israel to sell $30 bln of forex to moderate shekel's volatility

October 09, 2023 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer, Ari Rabinovitch, Emily Rose for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Monday it will sell up to $30 billion of foreign currency in the open market to maintain stability after the country said it was at war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"The bank will operate in the market during the coming period in order to moderate volatility in the shekel exchange rate and to provide the necessary liquidity for the continued proper functioning of the markets," it said in a statement.

The central bank also said it would provide liquidity through SWAP mechanisms in the market of up to $15 billion.

