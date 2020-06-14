Bank of Israel to intervene in bond, forex markets as needed, governor says

JERUSALEM, June 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel will continue to intervene in the government bond and foreign exchange markets to help the economy recover from impacts of the coronavirus crisis, Governor Amir Yaron said on Sunday.

Yaron, in a speech at an economic conference, also said that the low interest rate will continue to serve as "the main tool" for retuning inflation to within the 1-3% target range.

The central bank held its benchmark rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% in its last decision on May 25. Inflation for April stood at a -0.6% rate.

Israel is facing an estimated budget deficit of at least 10% of gross domestic product in 2020 and Yaron said that as long as it was a direct result of the crisis, financial markets will allow the state to "continue financing the deficit at low interest rates."

"The Bank of Israel will continue to purchase government bonds, and if necessary, it will take additional steps to directly support the credit market," he said.

In May, the central bank bought $2.6 billion of foreign currency ILFXR=ECI to curb a strengthening shekel, while also continuing a programme to purchase 50 billion shekels of government bonds.

($1 = 3.4750 shekels)

