Bank of Israel to continue FX intervention in 2021, cenbank chief says

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron on Monday downplayed the shekel's strength, pointing to a weak dollar globally, but said the central bank would continue to intervene when the shekel's appreciation got too steep.

The shekel ILS= stands at a 12-1/2-year peak of 3.25 per dollar after gaining more than 6% in 2020. The central bank has bought some $17 billion of foreign currency so far this year -- $1.9 billion coming in November -- to help push its forex reserves to a record $167 billion.

"The Bank of Israel intends to continue the policy in the foreign exchange market also in 2021 and to buy foreign currency in the amount necessary to prevent (shekel) appreciation from continuing beyond what is mandated by economic fundamentals," Yaron said at the annual Eli Hurvitz economic conference.

Yaron said the dollar's weakness is a "global phenomenon" and the U.S. currency has declined against most currencies while the Bank of Israel's policies helped prevent a steeper shekel appreciation.

He pointed to a more moderate gain in the shekel versus the euro EUR= as well as in a basket of currencies of Israel's largest trading partners.

At the same time, a higher current account surplus in Israel's balance of payments caused by the COVID-19 crisis, which hurt imports and sent energy prices tumbling, also helped the shekel appreciate.

"The reasons that led to the strengthening of the shekel are mostly good," Yaron said, citing years of current account surpluses, large foreign capital inflows into Israeli technology firms and higher global holdings of Israeli government bonds.

While imports fell, exports have continued to grow with the exception of tourism services, he said.

Still, despite solid exports so far, "a rapid shekel appreciation may hurt export performance and the industries that produce import substitutes later -- making it difficult for the economy to recover from the crisis," said Yaron, who reiterated a call for the government to quickly approve a 2021 budget.

Israel's economy is forecast to shrink 4.5% in 2020 but grow as much as 6% in 2021, depending on the impact of the virus.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by Larry King Editing by Jeffrey Heller)

