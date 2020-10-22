Bank of Israel stands pat again, keeps benchmark rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI unchanged at 0.1% for a fourth straight decision on Thursday, even as the economy is showing signs of weakening due to a second lockdown aimed at contain a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Eleven of 17 economists polled by Reuters had believed the monetary policy committee would keep rates steady after holding pat in May, July and August following a reduction from 0.25% in early April. Six others expected a small cut to either zero or 0.05%.

Despite the weak economy and high unemployment, central bank officials have expressed reluctance to lower the key rate from an all-time low to zero or to negative territory, preferring instead to use measures such as buying currency and government and corporate bonds.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

