Bank of Israel sees -2.5% growth in 2020, signals no rate cut for now

JERUSALEM, March 24 (Reuters) - Israel's central bank on Tuesday projected an economic contraction of 2.5% in 2020 as long as a partial lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic eases by the end of April, and the bank governor signaled no rate reduction is planned for now.

Bank officials, in an internet press conference, said that while all options were on the table, they were content with interventions to maintain financial stability made so far, like the purchase of 50 billion shekels of government bonds.

Prior to the coronavirus crisis, the bank had estimated growth of 2.9% this year, down from 3.5% in 2019.

Now it expects an economic hit of 50 billion shekels ($13.75 billion) by the end of April, should current restrictions remain in place. That hit would be almost twice as bad if the government limitations continue through May, according to Michel Strawczynski, the bank's head of research.

Israel has 1,656 confirmed cases on COVID-19. There have been two deaths, though most patients have showed only mild symptoms. Authorities have told people to stay home as much as possible to minimise the risk of infection, and most businesses have closed, prompting more than 500,000 layoffs so far.

Strawczynski expects the jobless rate to more than double to 7% this year, but he forecast a rapid economic recovery of 7% growth in 2021.

The budget deficit could surpass 7% of gross domestic product this year and the debt-to-GDP ratio could top 70% on the heels of a major relief package to help businesses and the self-employed. "There is no avoiding expanding the budget deficit in the midterm," Strawczynski said.

Despite rate cuts by many central banks, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said Israel's benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI, which stands at 0.25%, was already low.

"All options are always on the table and we are always monitoring the situation, but we haven't seen the need to deal with the interest rate," Yaron said.

The central bank, which next decides on interest rates on April 6, has been active in the foreign exchange and government bond markets. It announced on Monday a purchase of government bonds to keep long-term interest rates down, while it added $15 billion of dollar liquidity after the shekel slid against the U.S. currency last week.

"Every day we are examining the situation. If we need to add more credit in this market, we have no problem doing so," Deputy Governor Andrew Abir said, adding that the result from buying bonds was "better than what we expected."

Asked about expanding the buying programme to corporate bonds, Abir said: "For now we see the most suited tool is acting in the government bond market."

