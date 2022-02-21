Bank of Israel says interest rate hikes to start soon

Adds details from central bank statement

JERUSALEM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% for a 15th straight policy meeting on Monday and said it expected to start tightening policy soon amid robust economic growth.

All 17 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady, as it has since cutting them from 0.25% at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next rates move is widely expected to be an increase, as early as the next policy meeting.

The central bank said in a statement that alongside the COVID-19 virus, Israel's economy is strong and various data point to that continuing.

"The (monetary) committee's assessment therefore is that in the coming months, conditions will allow for the start of a gradual process of raising the interest rate in line with the path of inflation and the pace of growth and employment," it said.

The bank noted higher rates would support the achievement of the "monetary policy goals and to ensure the continued proper functioning of the financial markets".

Israel's annual inflation rate stood at 3.1% in January, up from 2.8% in December, moving above the government's 1%-3% annual target range for the first time since 2011.

At the same time, a rapid COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in which 46% of Israelis have received a third shot has led to an economic rebound, with growth a stronger than expected 8.1% in 2021.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Catherine Evans)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

