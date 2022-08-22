Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4-point to 2.0%

Contributor
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point, its fourth straight time to try and rein in inflation that has topped 5%.

Repeats with no changes to text

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by three-quarters of a point, its fourth straight time to try and rein in inflation that has topped 5%.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.0% from 1.25%. In April, policymakers had begun raising the rate from 0.1% -- an all-time low where it had stayed for the prior 15 decisions since a 0.15 point reduction at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel's annual inflation rate reached a fresh 14-year high of 5.2% in July, well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range. At the same time, Israel's economy grew an annualised 6.8% in the second quarter from the first quarter.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters