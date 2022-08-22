Bank of Israel raises key rate by 3/4-point to 2.0%

Repeats with no changes to text

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by three-quarters of a point, its fourth straight time to try and rein in inflation that has topped 5%.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 2.0% from 1.25%. In April, policymakers had begun raising the rate from 0.1% -- an all-time low where it had stayed for the prior 15 decisions since a 0.15 point reduction at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Israel's annual inflation rate reached a fresh 14-year high of 5.2% in July, well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range. At the same time, Israel's economy grew an annualised 6.8% in the second quarter from the first quarter.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

