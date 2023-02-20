Bank of Israel raises interest rate by 50 bps

JERUSALEM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by another half a percentage point, the eighth straight meeting it has increased rates to try to rein in inflation that remains above 5%.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 4.25% - its highest level since late 2008 - from 3.75%. In April, policymakers began raising the rate from 0.1% and have been aggressive during a front-loading process, but most analysts believe the tightening cycle is close to over.

Despite the rate hikes, Israel's annual inflation rate rose to a 14-year high of 5.4% in January from 5.3% in December - well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range and fuelling public anger at spiking living costs.

At the same time, Israel's economy grew a faster than expected 6.5% in 2022, although growth is expected to slow to below 3% this year amid the steep rate hikes.

A Reuters poll had found that nine of 15 economists had expected a 25 basis points move, while six others foresaw a 50 basis point hike.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

