Bank of Israel raises interest rate by 50 bps

Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

February 20, 2023 — 08:59 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by another half a percentage point, the eighth straight meeting it has increased rates to try to rein in inflation that remains above 5%.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 4.25% - its highest level since late 2008 - from 3.75%. In April, policymakers began raising the rate from 0.1% and have been aggressive during a front-loading process, but most analysts believe the tightening cycle is close to over.

Despite the rate hikes, Israel's annual inflation rate rose to a 14-year high of 5.4% in January from 5.3% in December - well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range and fuelling public anger at spiking living costs.

At the same time, Israel's economy grew a faster than expected 6.5% in 2022, although growth is expected to slow to below 3% this year amid the steep rate hikes.

A Reuters poll had found that nine of 15 economists had expected a 25 basis points move, while six others foresaw a 50 basis point hike.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.