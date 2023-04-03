Bank of Israel raises interest rate by 25 bps to 4.5%, highest since 2007

April 03, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel, Henriette Chacar, Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, April 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by another quarter of a percentage point, the ninth straight meeting it has increased rates amid a battle against inflation that remains above 5%.

"Economic activity in Israel is at a high level, and is accompanied by a tight labour market, although there is some moderation in a number of indicators," the bank said in its decision.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 4.5% - its highest level since 2007 - from 4.25%. Last April, policymakers began raising the rate from 0.1% and have been aggressive during a front-loading process, but most analysts believe the tightening cycle is close to over.

Despite the rate hikes, Israel's annual inflation rate stood at 5.2% in February, slightly lower than a 14-year high of 5.4% in January but well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range.

At the same time, Israel's economy grew a faster than expected 6.4% in 2022, although growth is expected to slow to below 3% this year amid the steep rate hikes.

The Bank of Israel's research department forecast that GDP was expected to increase by 2.5% in 2023, down from a previous estimate of 2.8%, and kept its forecast of 3.5% growth in 2024.

It forecast inflation for the coming year to be 3.4%, compared with a previous forecast of 3%, and the interest rate for one year from now reaching 4.75%, versus a previously estimated 4%.

A Reuters poll had found that 11 of 12 economists had expected a 25 basis points move, while one foresaw a 50 basis point hike.

