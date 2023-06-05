News & Insights

Bank of Israel MPC voted unanimously to raise interest rate on May 22

June 05, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, June 5 (Reuters) - All five members of the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee voted on May 22 to raise the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4.75%, minutes of the discussion showed on Monday.

"The committee members noted that economic activity in Israel is at a high level, and is accompanied by a tight labour market, although there is some moderation in a number of indicators. Inflation is broad and remains high," the minutes said.

