Bank of Israel MPC voted 6-0 to raise rates 3/4-point on Aug 22

All six rate setters at the Bank of Israel supported raising the benchmark interest rate by 0.75 point to 2% at their August 22 meeting in a move that was its biggest in two decades, the central bank's minutes showed on Monday.

The hike, which was expected, was its fourth straight since April and is widely assumed to be the part of a year-long tightening cycle aimed at curbing rapidly increasing inflation.

