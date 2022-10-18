Bank of Israel MPC voted 5-1 to raise rates 3/4-point on Oct 3

JERUSALEM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Five of the six rate setters at the Bank of Israel supported raising the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by 0.75 point to 2.75% at their October 3 meeting in a move aimed at cooling inflation, the central bank's minutes showed on Tuesday.

One policymaker supported a more modest increase of a half-point to 2.5%.

The hike, which was expected, was the central bank's fifth straight since April and the second straight move of 0.75 point, although inflation has eased from an annual rate of 5.2% in July to 4.6% in September.

The monetary policy committee's 5-1 vote ended a streak of seven straight unanimous decisions.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron this month told Reuters he saw rates peaking at "3-plus percent" amid expectations that inflation will return to its 1-3% target range in 2023.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

