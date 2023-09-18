News & Insights

Bank of Israel MPC voted 5-0 to keep policy rate at 4.75% -minutes

Credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

September 18, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - All five members of the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee voted on Sept. 4 to leave the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 4.75%, minutes of the discussion showed on Monday.

The central bank's move to hold rates this month was the second in a row and followed 10 straight rate increases that had taken the policy rate from 0.1% in April of 2022.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.