Bank of Israel MPC voted 5-0 to keep policy rate at 4.75% -minutes

JERUSALEM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - All five members of the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee voted on Sept. 4 to leave the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 4.75%, minutes of the discussion showed on Monday.

The central bank's move to hold rates this month was the second in a row and followed 10 straight rate increases that had taken the policy rate from 0.1% in April of 2022.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

