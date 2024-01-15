Bank of Israel MPC voted 5-0 to cut rates to 4.5% on Jan 1 -minutes

JERUSALEM, Jan 15 (Reuters) - All five members of the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee voted on Jan. 1 to lower the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by 25 basis points to 4.5%, minutes of the discussion showed on Monday, citing moderating inflation.

The central bank's decision to cut rates for the first time in nearly four years this month came after holding rates steady for four straight decisions. That followed 10 straight rate increases that had taken the policy rate up from 0.1% in April of 2022.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Bernadette Baum)

