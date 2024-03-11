Bank of Israel MPC voted 4-1 to hold rates on Feb. 26 -minutes

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - Four of the five members of the Bank of Israel's monetary policy committee voted on Feb. 26 to leave the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI unchanged at 4.5%, minutes of the discussion showed on Monday, citing economic uncertainty from Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza.

One policymaker voted to lower the key rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.25%.

In January, the central bank lowered the rate by a quarter-point from 4.75% for first time in nearly four years.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

