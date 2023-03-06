Bank of Israel MPC voted 4-1 to hike rates by 50 basis points -minutes

March 06, 2023 — 06:34 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - Four of the five rate setters at the Bank of Israel supported hiking the benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by 50 basis points to a more than 14-year high of 4.25% at their Feb. 20 meeting in a move aimed at reining in inflation, the central bank's minutes showed on Monday.

One other member of the monetary policy committee (MPC) voted for a smaller 25 basis point increase to 4%.

The hike, which had been expected, was the central bank's eighth such move in an aggressive tightening cycle since last April and followed a 50 basis point hike in January.

Inflation reached a 5.4% rate in January, its highest since 2008.

The committee usually has six voting members but one policymaker stepped down and was not yet replaced.

