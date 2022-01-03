Bank of Israel leaves key interest rate at 0.1%

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published

The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 14th straight policy meeting on Monday, with inflation stable and amid economic uncertainty due to the rapid spread of COVID-19's Omicron variant.

JERUSALEM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% for a 14th straight policy meeting on Monday, with inflation stable and amid economic uncertainty due to the rapid spread of COVID-19's Omicron variant.

All 12 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady, as it has since cutting them from 0.25% at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next rates move is widely expected to be a rate increase later this year or in 2023.

Israel's inflation rate gained to 2.4% in November from 2.3% in October to remain above the midpoint of the government's 1%-3% annual target range.

At the same time, a rapid COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in which 46% of Israelis have received a third, booster shot has led to an economic rebound, with the country so far largely free of virus-related restrictions, although infections have been soaring in recent weeks.

The economy grew an annualised 2.5% in the third quarter from the prior three months after growth of 14.2% in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More