Bank of Israel leaves benchmark rate at 0.1% amid COVID-19 spike

JERUSALEM, July 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% on Monday, opting to monitor the effects of a recent spike in COVID-19 infections on the economy.

Thirteen of the 15 economists polled by Reuters believed the monetary policy committee would hold the line on rates after holding pat in May following a reduction from 0.25% on April 6. Two analysts expected a 10 basis point cut to 0%.

Central bank officials have expressed reluctance to lower the key rate from a current all-time low to zero or to negative territory, instead preferring to use other measures such as buying currency and bonds.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

