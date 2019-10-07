Bank of Israel holds rates, signals possible cut in 2020

Adds central bank statement

JERUSALEM, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.25% on Monday for the seventh straight decision and said it may have to lower rates in 2020 if inflation remained low and as global rates continue to fall.

Twelve of 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the monetary policy committee (MPC) would refrain from changing rates.

"If necessary, the committee will take additional steps to make monetary policy even more accommodative" the central bank said in a statement.

The Bank of Israel's own economists in an updated forecast projected the key rate would either remain at 0.25% through 2020 or fall to 0.1%.

The central bank said the committee was watching the inflation environment in Israel, the monetary policies of major central banks, the slowing in the global economy, and the continued appreciation of the shekel.

"It will be necessary to leave the interest rate at its current level for a prolonged period, or to reduce it in order to support a process at the end of which inflation will stabilize around the midpoint of the target range, and so that the economy will continue to grow strongly," the bank said.

Annual inflation edged up to a rate of 0.6% in August -- well below the government's 1%-3% target -- from 0.5% in July but it was down from 0.8% in June and 1.5% in May.

Israel's economy is projected to grow 3.1% this year and 3.0% in 2020. This is down from the central bank's previous forecast of 3.5% in 2020.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

