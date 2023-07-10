News & Insights

Bank of Israel holds key rate at 4.75% as inflation eases

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

July 10, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

JERUSALEM, July 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left short-term borrowing rates unchanged on Monday for the first time in more than a year amid signs that persistent inflation has begun to ease.

The central bank kept its benchmark rate at 4.75% - its highest level since late 2006. It had raised rates 10 straight times in an aggressive tightening cycle that has taken the rate from 0.1% last April.

Israel's inflation rate eased to 4.6% in May from 5% in April, staying near a 14-year high and well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range.

At the same time, Israel's economy grew a faster than expected 3.1% annualised rate in the first quarter from the prior three months. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer)) Keywords: ISRAEL CENBANK/RATES (URGENT)

