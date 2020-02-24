Bank of Israel holds key rate at 0.25%, cautious on coronavirus

Adds details, central bank comments

JERUSALEM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.25% for a 10th straight decision on Monday and downplayed the effects of the global coronavirus outbreak on domestic growth as long as the crisis is contained in the coming months.

All 16 economists polled by Reuters had expected no change in the interest rate, although analysts believe odds of a reduction in the coming months have grown.

The central bank said in a statement it will be necessary to leave the key rate at its current level for a "prolonged period or to reduce it in order to support a process at the end of which inflation will stabilise around the midpoint of the target range, and so that the economy will continue to grow strongly".

In a reference to intervening in the foreign exchange market, it added that it was taking additional steps to make monetary policy "more accommodative".

The Bank of Israel, in its first comments on the coronavirus, said the outbreak was "casting uncertainty regarding future economic activity globally and in Israel, and regarding the impact on inflation and on the financial markets."

Still, it said it was widely believed globally that the spread of the virus will be halted in the coming months, in which case "no significant macroeconomic impact is expected in Israel" as well as the global economy.

"If the crisis persists and spills over into additional countries, and particularly if strict preventative measures are required in Israel, it is expected to have a more significant impact," the bank said.

"In such a scenario, the monetary (policy) committee has a range of tools to make monetary policy more accommodative."

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Tova Cohen and Peter Graff)

