News & Insights

Bank of Israel holds key interest rate at 4.75%

October 23, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel kept short-term borrowing rates unchanged for a third straight decision as expected on Monday, as policymakers worried about reigniting inflation despite a weakening economy as a result of Israel's war against Hamas.

The central bank held its benchmark rate ILINR=ECI at 4.75% - its highest level since late 2006. It had raised rates 10 straight times in an aggressive tightening cycle that has taken the rate from 0.1% last April before pausing in July and again in August.

The inflation rate eased to 3.8% in September from 4.1% in August to remain above an annual target range of 1-3%.

Officials have cautioned that steep rate cuts at the moment would further weaken the shekel that is already at an 8 1/2 year low versus the dollar and push up inflation.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.