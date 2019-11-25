Bank of Israel holds benchmark rate at 0.25%

JERUSALEM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.25% on Monday for the eighth straight decision in a mildly surprising move since the shekel ILS= has gained sharply this year and helped push inflation to near zero.

Ten of 16 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the central bank would lower the key rate to 0.1% for its first rate reduction in nearly five years, while six others forecast no change.

Annual inflation edged up to a rate of 0.4% in October -- well below the government's 1-3% target -- from 0.3% in September but it was down from a peak of 1.5% in May.

The shekel has appreciated 7.5% against the dollar so far in 2019 and has heavily influenced the decline in inflation.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

