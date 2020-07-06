Bank of Israel holds benchmark rate at 0.1%, to buy corporate bonds

Contributors
Steven Scheer Reuters
Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% on Monday and announced measures such as buying corporate bonds in the secondary market to ensure a low cost supply of credit and help the economy cope with the coronavirus.

Adds details, updated economic estimates

JERUSALEM, July 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% on Monday and announced measures such as buying corporate bonds in the secondary market to ensure a low cost supply of creditand help the economy cope with the coronavirus.

Thirteen of the 15 economists polled by Reuters believed the monetary policy committee would hold the line on rates after holding pat in May following a reduction from 0.25% on April 6. Two analysts expected a 10 basis point cut to 0%.

Central bank officials have expressed reluctance to lower the key rate from a current all-time low to zero or to negative territory, instead preferring to use other measures such as buying currency and bonds.

In an updated economic forecast, the central bank projects a 6% contraction in 2020, compared with a prior estimate of a 4.5% contraction. It foresees economic growth of 7.5% in 2021, above its estimate in late May of 6.8%.

The bank's staff reiterated an estimate that it expects the key rate to be in a 0-0.1% range in a year's time.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More