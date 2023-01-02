Bank of Israel hikes key rate 1/2-point as inflation at 14-year high

JERUSALEM, Jan 2 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by half a point, the seventh straight meeting it has increased rates to try to curb inflation that remains above 5%.

The central bank lifted its key rate to a 14-year high of 3.75% from 3.25%. In April, policymakers began raising the rate from 0.1% and have been aggressive during a front-loading process, but most analysts believe the tightening cycle is close to over.

Despite the rate hikes, Israel's annual inflation rate rose to a 14-year high of 5.3% in November from 5.1% in October - well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range and fuelling public anger at spiking living costs.

At the same time, Israel's economy grew an annualised 1.9% in the third quarter from the second quarter, slower than a 7.4% pace the prior three months.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.