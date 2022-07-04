Bank of Israel hikes benchmark interest rate 1/2-point in inflation battle

Contributor
Steven Scheer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point, its most aggressive move in more than a decade in a bid to battle rising inflation that has topped 4%.

JERUSALEM, July 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel on Monday raised its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI by a half percentage point, its most aggressive move in more than a decade in a bid to battle rising inflation that has topped 4%.

The central bank lifted its key rate to 1.25% from 0.75%, its third straight rate increase that follows similar moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and others. In April, policymakers had kicked off the tightening cycle -- raising the rate from 0.1%, an all-time low where it had stayed for the prior 15 decisions since a 0.15 point reduction at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 15 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to raise rates, 14 of them predicting a 0.5 point increase while one other projected a 0.25 point rise.

Israel's annual inflation rate reached a fresh 11-year high of 4.1% in May, well above the government's 1%-3% annual target range, while the jobless rate has dipped to 3.0%, raising concerns of further wage pressures.

The half-point hike was the strongest policy move since a similar increase in March 2011. Analysts expect more increases in subsequent decisions this year.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More