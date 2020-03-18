Bank of Israel expands use of shekel/dollar swaps by up to $15 bln

The Bank of Israel said on Wednesday it will allocate up to $15 billion for swap transactions to further expand liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

The central bank will use its foreign currency reserves for the swap transactions, carried out vis-à-vis domestic banks, and for terms of even longer than a week.

"The Bank of Israel will continue to implement this instrument as long as dollar liquidity pressures continue to be very high," it said.

The shekel has slid some 10% versus the dollar this month.

