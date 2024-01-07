Bank of Israel did not sell forex in Dec, reserves rise to $204.6 billion

Adds details

JERUSALEM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel did not sell any foreign currency in December, while its forex reserves ILFXR=ECI rose $6.5 billion to $204.637 billion last month to nearly an all-time high, it said on Sunday.

The central bank announced a programme to sell up to $30 billion in forex at the outset of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza three months ago to prevent a sharp weakening of the shekel ILS=, the first time it had sold foreign currency.

Reserves in November stood at $198.169 billion and rose in December mainly due to a revaluation that increased the reserves by $5.4 billion.

The Bank of Israel has been trying to contain the shekel's volatility all year and prevent further depreciation, which impacts inflation.

The shekel had depreciated 10% in 2023 until the war broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen from Gaza rampaged through Israeli communities and then another 5% in the subsequent few weeks to weaken to 4.08 per dollar.

To combat the depreciation, the central bank in October sold $8.2 billion of forex and another $338 million in November.

In November, with the help of a weaker dollar globally, the shekel reversed course and has gained 12% since and now dollar-shekel stands at 3.65.

Israel's reserves are equal to 39.5% of GDP.

Reserves peaked in July 2023 at $204.665 billion.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch, Elaine Hardcastle)

