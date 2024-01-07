News & Insights

Bank of Israel did not sell forex in Dec, reserves rise to $204.6 billion

Credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS

January 07, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

Adds details

JERUSALEM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel did not sell any foreign currency in December, while its forex reserves ILFXR=ECI rose $6.5 billion to $204.637 billion last month to nearly an all-time high, it said on Sunday.

The central bank announced a programme to sell up to $30 billion in forex at the outset of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza three months ago to prevent a sharp weakening of the shekel ILS=, the first time it had sold foreign currency.

Reserves in November stood at $198.169 billion and rose in December mainly due to a revaluation that increased the reserves by $5.4 billion.

The Bank of Israel has been trying to contain the shekel's volatility all year and prevent further depreciation, which impacts inflation.

The shekel had depreciated 10% in 2023 until the war broke out on Oct. 7 when Hamas gunmen from Gaza rampaged through Israeli communities and then another 5% in the subsequent few weeks to weaken to 4.08 per dollar.

To combat the depreciation, the central bank in October sold $8.2 billion of forex and another $338 million in November.

In November, with the help of a weaker dollar globally, the shekel reversed course and has gained 12% since and now dollar-shekel stands at 3.65.

Israel's reserves are equal to 39.5% of GDP.

Reserves peaked in July 2023 at $204.665 billion.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch, Elaine Hardcastle)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.