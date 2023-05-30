Bank of Israel chief: Further interest rate hikes possible if shekel weakens

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel's monetary policy is currently restrictive and enough to moderate inflation but interest rates could rise further should the shekel's ILS= depreciation continue, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said on Tuesday.

Yaron said that since the last interest rate decision on May 22, the shekel, which has been weakening due to political uncertainty in Israel, has further depreciated 2-3 percent. "Should this trend continue, an even more restrictive monetary policy may be required," he said.

Yaron, speaking at an Israel Democracy Institute conference, also said the 2023-2024 state budget was missing crucial growth engines, and that should the government push forward with its judicial overhaul plan, it should be done with a broad consensus and maintain the independence of institutions.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch)

