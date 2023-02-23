Bank of Israel chief convened stability panel amid market turmoil -media

JERUSALEM, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron held an emergency meeting of the country's Financial Stability Committee late on Wednesday to discuss developments in the financial markets including a sharp weakening of the shekel, Israeli media reported.

The central bank on Thursday declined to comment on whether a meeting took place.

Israel's shekel ILS= has plunged in recent sessions to a three-year low versus the dollar amid investor jitters stemming from the government's plan to overhaul the country's judiciary

Israeli media reported that the special meeting of the financial stability panel included senior Bank of Israel and Finance Ministry officials as well as the securities regulator.

