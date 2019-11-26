Bank of Israel buys forex as shekel continues to appreciate

JERUSALEM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel bought foreign currency for a second straight day on Tuesday, dealers said, after the shekel ILS= moved close to a nearly 2-year peak versus the dollar.

Dealers cold not estimate the extent of the intervention, but one said the amount of purchases the last two sessions was "significant".

The central bank declined to comment.

At 0855 GMT, the shekel was at 3.48 per dollar, down 0.3% from Monday's close. It remains 7% higher against the dollar since the start of the year, although the gain reached as much as 7.5% on Monday, a rate of 3.46, near a high of 3.4550 reached last week - its strongest level since March 2018.

Under Amir Yaron, who took over as Bank of Israel governor a year ago, the central bank has been reluctant to intervene in the foreign exchange market, even though it blames some of the move in inflation to near zero to the shekel's appreciation.

The bank bought $314 million of foreign currency in October.

Policymakers opted to leave its benchmark interest rate ILS= at 0.25% for an eighth straight decision on Monday, a contrast to expectations from most analysts who predicted a cut to 0.1%.

In a hint to intervention, the central bank added it "is taking additional steps as necessary to make monetary policy more accommodative".

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alison Williams)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.