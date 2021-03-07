Bank of Israel buys $4.9 bln of forex in Feb, reserves soar to $185 bln

Adds details

JERUSALEM, March 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Sunday it bought another $4.912 billion of foreign currency in February, taking forex reserves to a record high of $185.1 billion as it continues to battle a strong shekel.

Over the first two months in 2021, the central bank has purchased nearly $12 billion of foreign currency.

In January, it said it would buy $30 billion of forex in 2021 to try and stem the shekel's ILS= appreciation, after buying $21 billion in 2020. A month ago, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said purchases could exceed $30 billion this year.

The shekel had hit 3.11 per dollar on Jan. 14, its strongest level since April 1996. With the help of the central bank's intervention, it has since eased back to a rate of 3.32, although the Bank of Israel believes that part of the shekel's strength stems from a weak dollar globally.

Policymakers have also cited strong foreign investment flows into Israel, a wide current account surplus and optimism that a rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout will quickly lead to an economic recovery after three lockdowns.

The reserves, which represent 45.9% of Israel's GDP, grew $5.59 billion last month, the central bank said.

The central bank also said it bought 4.4 billion shekels ($1.3 billion) of Israeli government bonds last month to bring its total since March 2020, when it began the programme, to 54.8 billion shekels. Its balance of corporate bond purchases held steady at 3.5 billion shekels.

The Bank of Israel has said it would buy as much as 85 billion shekels of government bonds.

As part of a plan to encourage credit to small businesses, the bank said it loaned another 2.3 billion shekels to the banking system last month to bring its loan total during the COVID-19 pandemic to 25.0 billion shekels.

($1 = 3.3284 shekels)

