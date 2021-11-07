Bank of Israel bought $1.75 bln of FX in Oct, hits $30 bln target in 2021

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Sunday it bought $1.753 billion of foreign currency in October, bringing total purchases to more than $30 billion so far in 2021 and thus completing its planned purchasing programme aimed at weakening the shekel.

Along with the forex purchases, Israel's foreign currency reserves grew by $3.493 billion last month to a record $207.47 billion, or 47% of gross domestic product, the central bank said.

In January, when the shekel ILS= hit its strongest level since April 1996 at 3.11 per dollar, the central bank said it would buy $30 billion of foreign currency in 2021, up from $21 billion last year.

The central bank said on Sunday that having bought $30.05 billion in 2021 it had completed its purchasing programme for the year. Governor Amir Yaron has said the bank would continue to intervene in the forex market beyond the announced programme if needed.

The shekel has since moved back to a 3.11 rate after moving to 3.30 in July.

Policymakers have cited as reasons for the shekel's strength the global weakness of the dollar, strong foreign investment flows into Israel, a wide current account surplus a rapidly recovering economy amid fast COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The central bank also said it bought 3.2 billion shekels ($1.0 billion) of Israeli government bonds last month to bring its total since March 2020, when it began that purchase programme, to 80.1 billion shekels. Its balance of corporate bond purchases held steady at 3.5 billion shekels.

The Bank of Israel had planned to buy up to 85 billion shekels worth of government bonds under the programme. Last month it said it would end the bond buying stimulus programme by early December.

($1 = 3.1084 shekels)

