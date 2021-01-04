Bank of Israel again keeps benchmark rate at 0.1%

JERUSALEM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.1% for a sixth straight meeting on Monday, amid optimism about a quick economic rebound this year due to COVID-19 vaccines.

Twelve of 14 economists polled by Reuters had believed the monetary policy committee would keep rates steady at its first meeting of 2021 after holding pat in May, July, August, October and November following a reduction from 0.25% in early April.

Despite an economy that shrank in 2020, unemployment rising amid a second lockdown to contain the coronavirus and a very strong shekel, central bank officials have expressed reluctance to lower the key rate from an all-time low to zero or into negative territory.

They prefer instead to use other measures to stimulate the economy such as buying currency and government and corporate bonds.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

