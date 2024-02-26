Bank of Ireland shares slide 10% on weaker than expected outlook

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland's BIRG.I shares fell 10% on Monday after a weaker than expected outlook from the country's biggest lender took the shine off a more than tripling of shareholder returns on the back of surging full year profits.

Ireland's highly concentrated banking sector makes more of its profit through interest revenue than European peers, with lenders enjoying a surge in net interest income since the European Central Bank started increasing rates 18 months ago.

Bank of Ireland's pretax profit rose 92% to 1.9 billion euros ($2.06 billion) in 2023. The company plans to return 1.15 billion euros to shareholders, 634 million euros of which will be in dividends, with the rest through share buybacks.

However that was also lower than the 2.1 billion euro pretax profit expected by analysts polled by LSEG and the bank's shares were 10.4% lower at 8.15 euros in early trading.

Bank of Ireland said it expects its 2024 net interest income to be 5% to 6% lower than the fourth quarter annualised run rate as the ECB lowers rates this year. The ECB's key rate is forecast by Bank of Ireland to fall to 2.75% by the end of the year from a record high of 4%.

Analysts at stockbroking firms Goodbody and Davy said the guidance implied that Bank of Ireland's 2024 profit would be below market expectations. Davy said its forecast for the bank's 2024 underlying pretax profit is likely to be lowered by 9% to around 1.85 billion euros as a result.

Bank of Ireland's net interest income jumped 48% year on year to 3.7 billion euros in 2023.

The bank said it also expects its strong capital position to continue in 2024, with distributions again comprising dividends and share buybacks.

Its net credit impairment charge doubled to 403 million euros, which the bank said included adjustments to address potential risks, primarily in commercial real estate.

Finance chief Mark Spain told Reuters there is no evidence of material stress across the bank's loan books and that the charge related to commercial real estate "is us getting ahead of any potential future problems".

The bank's shares have fallen 17% in the past 12 months, including Monday's losses.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)

