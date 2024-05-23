News & Insights

Bank of Ireland Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group PLC announced that all resolutions presented at their 2024 AGM were passed, including both ordinary and special resolutions. Key resolutions included approval of the financial statements, election and re-election of board directors, and authorization for the company to make ordinary share purchases and issue shares. The detailed results of each resolution’s voting are available on the company’s website, indicating strong shareholder support for the proposed items.

