Bank of Ireland share sale extended after state recoups 532 mln euros

DUBLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - The Irish government extended the sell down of its shares in Bank of Ireland BIRG.I for another six months on Thursday, having raised 532 million euros ($581 million) since last August by cutting its stake to just below 5%.

The finance ministry said it had sold the shares at an average price of 5.64 euros since November, up from an average of 4.96 euros during the first phase of the share trading plan.

Shares in Bank of Ireland, the country's largest bank by assets in which the state is now the third highest shareholder, closed at 5.68 euros on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans)

