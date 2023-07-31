News & Insights

Bank of Ireland raises full-year forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

July 31, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland BIRG.I raised its full-year guidance on Monday and expects net interest income in the second half of the year to be marginally higher than the first when a 68% year-on-year jump drove a more than doubling in profits.

The bank reported a 1.2 billion euro ($1.1 billion) first-half underlying profit before tax versus 435 million euros a year ago when it was still operating in a negative interest rate environment. The European Central Bank has since lifted borrowing costs by a combined 425 basis points.

Ireland's largest lender by assets said its business income for the rest of the year is expected to be broadly in-line with the first half, when it rose 23% and that its full year return on tangible equity (ROTE) would be similar to the 18.5% posted in the first half.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.