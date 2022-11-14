Bank of Ireland names former CFO Myles O'Grady as new CEO

DUBLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland BIRG.I on Monday named its former chief financial officer Myles O'Grady as its new chief executive.

The bank, Ireland's largest by assets, said in a statement that O'Grady on would formally take take up the role on Thursday.

(Writing by Conor Humphries, Editing by Louise Heavens)

