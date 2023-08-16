Bank of Ireland fixes IT problem that sparked flurry of withdrawals

DUBLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland BIRG.I has fixed technical problems that affected its services and allowed some customers to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits, it said on Wednesday morning.

A glitch with the bank's online app had allowed customers with low balances or no money in their account to transfer up to 1,000 euros ($1,090.20) into a linked account with a digital banking app, such as Revolut, that could be withdrawn via an ATM, local media reported on Tuesday.

Irish police said late on Tuesday that they were aware of an unusual volume of activity at some ATMs across the country.

A statement from Ireland's largest lender by assets said: "Yesterday a technical issue impacted a number of Bank of Ireland’s services. Our teams restored these services overnight and all services are available to customers this morning."

"We are aware that the technical issue meant some customers were able to withdraw or transfer funds above their normal limits. These transfers and withdrawals will be applied to customers accounts today."

Asked for further detail on the problem, a bank spokesperson said there was nothing to add beyond it being a technical issue.

"We urge any customer who may find themselves in financial difficulty due to overdrawing on their account to contact us. We sincerely apologise for the disruption this outage caused." the bank's statement added.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)

