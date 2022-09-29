Bank of Ireland fined 100.5 mln euros for mortgage overcharging

Adds dropped word "fined" to headline

DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland BIRG.I was fined a record 100.5 million euros ($97.04 million) by the country's central bank on Thursday for overcharging customers denied mortgages that track base rates, the final lender to be reprimanded in a years-long probe.

The rebuke for Ireland's largest lender by assets brought to 279 million euros the amount all banks have been fined for failing to offer a mortgage that tracked the European Central Bank rate that had been at or close to zero for almost a decade.

Bank of Ireland, which had set aside 120 million euros by the end of June to cover any additional costs from the probe, said in a statement that what took place was wrong, should never have happened and that it was very sorry that it did.

($1 = 1.0356 euros)

