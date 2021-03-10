Bank of Ireland explores approach for Davy Stockbrokers - Irish Times

DUBLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Ireland BIRG.I has made an exploratory approach to Davy Stockbrokers about the possibility of buying the firm as the broker grapples with the fallout from a record central bank fine, the Irish Times reported on Wednesday.

Ireland's largest stockbroker was fined last week after an inquiry into 16 of its staff who the regulator alleged sought to profit in 2014 by taking the opposite side of a bond deal with a client, without telling the client or compliance officials.

Davy closed its bond desk on Monday after it was dropped as a primary dealer in Irish government bonds and the central bank said on Tuesday that is remained under close regulatory scrutiny following the 4.1 million euros ($4.9 million) fine.

Quoting unnamed sources, the Irish Times said Bank of Ireland's approach was made at a high level. Spokespeople for Davy and Bank of Ireland declined to comment on the report.

The 16 Davy staff members whom the central bank accused of breaching market rules included then chief executive, Brian McKiernan, who quit on Saturday alongside two senior executives.

However Irish government ministers have raised concerns that McKiernan and others involved still retain a large stake in the business. Davy is an independent company wholly owned by management, staff and former employees.

Allied Irish Banks AIBG.I last week bought one of Davy's main rivals, Goodbody Stockbrokers, a leading Irish provider of wealth management, corporate finance and capital markets services.

Davy is also the country's largest wealth manager, with around 8.5 billion euros assets under management, and is a corporate broker for some of the largest firms listed on the Irish stock exchange.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.