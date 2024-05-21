Bank of Ireland Executes Share Buy-Back

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (GB:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has actively engaged in its share buy-back programme by purchasing 225,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin, which will subsequently be cancelled. Shares were bought at prices ranging from €10.3950 to €10.4700, with the volume weighted average price at €10.4251. This move is part of a larger plan announced earlier to repurchase up to €520 million worth of shares, indicating a strategic effort to manage capital and potentially increase shareholder value.

