News & Insights

Stocks

Bank of Ireland Executes Major Share Buy-Back

May 24, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has bought back 296,000 of its own shares on 24 May 2024, with the intent of cancelling them, as part of a larger €520 million share buy-back program initiated on 27 February 2024. The purchase was executed on Euronext Dublin through the bank’s broker J&E Davy, with prices ranging from €10.50 to €10.64 per share, averaging at €10.5799.

For further insights into DE:BIRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.