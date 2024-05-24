Bank of Ireland Executes Major Share Buy-Back

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has bought back 296,000 of its own shares on 24 May 2024, with the intent of cancelling them, as part of a larger €520 million share buy-back program initiated on 27 February 2024. The purchase was executed on Euronext Dublin through the bank’s broker J&E Davy, with prices ranging from €10.50 to €10.64 per share, averaging at €10.5799.

For further insights into DE:BIRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.