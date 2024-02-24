Bank of India (NSEI:BANKINDIA) Price Target Increased by 11.13% to 145.10

The average one-year price target for Bank of India (NSEI:BANKINDIA) has been revised to 145.10 / share. This is an increase of 11.13% from the prior estimate of 130.56 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 118.17 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.06% from the latest reported closing price of 136.80 / share.

Bank of India Maintains 1.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.46%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of India. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANKINDIA is 0.03%, an increase of 21.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.71% to 39,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,384K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,139K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANKINDIA by 28.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,331K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 4,746K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 2,376K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares, representing a decrease of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANKINDIA by 3.06% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,139K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

