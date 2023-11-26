BANK OF INDIA (NSE:BANKINDIA) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 125.46

The average one-year price target for BANK OF INDIA (NSE:BANKINDIA) has been revised to 125.46 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of 113.22 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 118.17 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.52% from the latest reported closing price of 104.10 / share.

BANK OF INDIA Maintains 1.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in BANK OF INDIA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANKINDIA is 0.02%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 34,177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,331K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANKINDIA by 1.93% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,139K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,901K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANKINDIA by 4.13% over the last quarter.

EPI - WisdomTree India Earnings Fund N holds 2,564K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,463K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANKINDIA by 12.64% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,139K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 1,931K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares, representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANKINDIA by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.