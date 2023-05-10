BANK OF INDIA (NSE:BANKINDIA) Price Target Decreased by 8.68% to 105.57

The average one-year price target for BANK OF INDIA (NSE:BANKINDIA) has been revised to 105.57 / share. This is an decrease of 8.68% from the prior estimate of 115.60 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.87 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.31% from the latest reported closing price of 83.58 / share.

BANK OF INDIA Maintains 2.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in BANK OF INDIA. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 1,450.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANKINDIA is 0.01%, an increase of 76.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 20,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,454K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,390K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,139K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 950K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 937K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares, representing an increase of 20.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANKINDIA by 57.54% over the last quarter.

