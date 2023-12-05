Bank of India launches share sale to institutional investors

Recasts, adds details from company statement

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - State-run Bank of India BOI.NSon Tuesday launched a share sale to institutional investors, with fixed-income news service IFR reporting that the lender plans to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($539.65 million).

Bank of India's first qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares since 2021 opened earlier in the day at a floor price of 105.42 rupees apiece, the lender said in a filing.

It did not immediately give further details on the size of the issue.

The share sale comes at a time when stocks of Indian state-owned lenders .NIFTYPSU have touched record highs.

The Nifty PSU Bank index and Bank of India are up 25% each so far this year.

Bank of India ended 0.9% higher on the day.

The base size of the issue will be 22.5 billion rupees with an option of oversubscription of the same amount, IFR reported earlier in the day, citing people with knowledge of the transaction.

Lead managers to the issue include BNP Paribas, BOI Merchant Bankers, DAM Capital, IDBI Capital, IIFL Capital, Nuwama Wealth and SBI Capital Markets, according to the report.

State-run peer Union Bank of India UNBK.NSin August raised 50 billion rupees through a QIP.

Bank of India had raised 25.50 billion rupees through a QIP in August 2021.

($1 = 83.3875 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Chris Thomas; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

