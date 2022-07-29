Bank of Hawaii's (NYSE:BOH) Dividend Will Be $0.70

The board of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.70 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 3.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Bank of Hawaii's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

Bank of Hawaii has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Bank of Hawaii's payout ratio of 48% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 12.0% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 45% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:BOH Historic Dividend July 29th 2022

Bank of Hawaii Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.80 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Bank of Hawaii has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.8% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Bank of Hawaii's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 5 analysts we track are forecasting for Bank of Hawaii for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Bank of Hawaii not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

